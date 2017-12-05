Clwyd West Tory MP and former Brexit Minister David Jones has clashed with Scotland's SNP Brexit Minister Mike Russell over whether the UK should stay in the customs union to solve the Irish border issue.

It comes after the Democratic Unionists blocked a Brexit deal which offered "regulatory alignment" between Northern Ireland and the Republic.

The party said it could not accept any agreement in which Northern Ireland left the EU on different terms to the rest of the UK.

Mr Jones, who led the Leave campaign in Wales, told the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme he rejected the idea that the solution was for the UK as a whole to remain in the customs union and single market.