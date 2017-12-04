Suggestions that Northern Ireland should be given special treatment, denied to other UK nations, to push Brexit talks forward have been rejected by Wales' First Minister Carwyn Jones.

Prime Minister Theresa May, visiting Brussels on Monday, said no agreement had been reached yet with EU negotiators.

However, a Belgian MEP has claimed the UK has offered concessions which would effectively keep Northern Ireland in the customs union and single market.

Mr Jones said the fairest and simplest way to prevent the return of a "hard" border between Northern Ireland and the Republic would be for the whole of the UK to stay in the customs union.