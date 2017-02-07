Video

An attempt to raise the age of army recruitment from 16 to 18 is being made by Plaid Cymru MP Liz Saville Roberts.

The Dwyfor Meirionydd MP is worried about the long-term impact on young recruits and will lead a Westminster Hall debate on the issue.

In a statement, the Ministry of Justice said the armed forces offered young people opportunities "from basic literacy education and support for postgraduate degrees, to high quality accredited training and unique employment prospects".

Ms Saville Roberts claimed the army did not equip its youngest recruits for adult life.