Basic income 'not workable scheme'
Should everyone receive a basic income to spend how they want?

Paying everyone in Wales a universal basic income would be a "worrying and extremely expensive socialist experiment", an economist has warned.

Finance Secretary Mark Drakeford said the idea was "attractive" and could help tackle poverty and inequality.

But Patrick Minford from Cardiff University's Business School said it was "not a workable scheme".

  • 29 Jan 2017