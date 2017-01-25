Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Missile once fired into Wales by mistake, Lord West says
A surface-to-air missile was once accidentally fired into Wales by the Royal Navy, the Labour peer Admiral Lord West has told MPs.
He was being questioned by the Commons Defence Committee about problems with a Trident missile test last June.
The former defence minister told the committee on Tuesday that there was an incident "years ago" when a Seaslug aircraft missile was "fired into Wales" by mistake.
It is believed Lord West was referring to an incident in Cardigan Bay in 1958 involving HMS Girdle Ness, when a missile crashed into a hillside.
-
25 Jan 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-wales-politics-38745033/missile-once-fired-into-wales-by-mistake-lord-west-saysRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window