Jeremy Corbyn
Video

Jeremy Corbyn vows to keep Port Talbot steelworks open

The two Labour leadership candidates have laid out their promises for funding to Wales at a heated and fractious debate in Cardiff.

Owen Smith promised an extra £10bn for infrastructure in Wales and to allow spending on the NHS to increase by 4% each year in the next parliament.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn vowed to help keep Port Talbot steelworks open.

Thursday's debate, at Cardiff All Nations Centre, was the first of a series before a leadership vote.

  • 04 Aug 2016