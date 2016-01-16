Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
AM Mick Antoniw Ukrainian festivities for new year
People across much of eastern Europe and in their expat communities have been celebrating the Julian New Year.
Among them is AM Mick Antoniw, who comes from a Ukrainian family.
Countries where the Orthodox Church was prominent still celebrate new year in mid-January, two weeks later than countries in western Europe who were first to adopt the Gregorian calendar in the 16th Century.
Mr Antoniw explained how he was joining the Malanka festivities by playing with his folk band this weekend.
-
16 Jan 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-wales-politics-35326649/am-mick-antoniw-ukrainian-festivities-for-new-yearRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window