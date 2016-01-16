Video

People across much of eastern Europe and in their expat communities have been celebrating the Julian New Year.

Among them is AM Mick Antoniw, who comes from a Ukrainian family.

Countries where the Orthodox Church was prominent still celebrate new year in mid-January, two weeks later than countries in western Europe who were first to adopt the Gregorian calendar in the 16th Century.

Mr Antoniw explained how he was joining the Malanka festivities by playing with his folk band this weekend.