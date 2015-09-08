Jihadist knew what to expect, says peer

Video

A Welsh peer who was once the independent reviewer of British anti-terrorist laws has defended the killing of a Cardiff jihadist in Syria.

Reyaad Khan, 21, died in Raqqa in August in the first targeted UK drone attack on a British citizen, Prime Minister David Cameron has confirmed.

Some MPs and Muslim leaders have questioned the legality of the RAF attack given, that the House of Commons voted in 2013 against air strikes against Syria.

Lord Carlile, former Lib Dem MP for Montgomeryshire, said it was a "relatively unusual" act but justified within international law.