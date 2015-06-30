Video

A miner hanged for stabbing a soldier in a 19th Century industrial rebellion should be pardoned, MPs have been told.

Richard Lewis - known as Dic Penderyn - is regarded by many as a working class martyr for his part in the 1831 Merthyr Rising.

Presenting a petition to the House of Commons, Cynon Valley MP Ann Clwyd said there was a "strong feeling" in Wales that Lewis was wrongly executed and should have his named cleared.

The decision lies in the hands of Justice Secretary Michael Gove.