Welsh wildfires: Fire services 'fighting fire with fire'
Welsh fire services are using fire to prevent the spread of wildfires in a new "land management role".
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service's Craig Hope explained how removing fuel for the fires provides an innovative solution to preventing wildfires.
22 Jul 2018
