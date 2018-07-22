Fire services 'fighting fire with fire'
Video

Welsh wildfires: Fire services 'fighting fire with fire'

Welsh fire services are using fire to prevent the spread of wildfires in a new "land management role".

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service's Craig Hope explained how removing fuel for the fires provides an innovative solution to preventing wildfires.

  • 22 Jul 2018
