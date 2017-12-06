Giant Christmas jumper artworks have been crafted on beaches around Wales as part of a campaign by Save the Children.

Artist Marc Treanor created a design with the charity's logo on Whitmore Bay Beach, Barry Island, Vale of Glamorgan, on Wednesday.

It followed similar efforts at beaches in Ceredigion, Pembrokeshire and on Anglesey.

Mr Treanor said it promoted the charity's work "at places not traditionally associated with Christmas".