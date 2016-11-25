Video

Campaigners are calling for 12 feet high lions "hidden" under the Britannia Bridge to be raised up to welcome visitors to Anglesey.

The four stone big cat sculptures have been there since the bridge across the Menai Strait first opened in 1850, but the A55 crossing was built over them.

Almost 200 people have signed a petition calling on Network Rail to raise two of the lions on to the bridge.

But some are concerned the bridge's infrastructure could not cope with the 80 tonne lions.

Petitioner Tim Snow said the views in the area were more distracting than the sculptures.