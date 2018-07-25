Fire ravages hotel as guests sleep

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Aberystwyth fire: Blaze ravages hotel as guests sleep
A fire ravaged a seafront hotel while guests slept on Wednesday morning.
The blaze broke out at the four-star Ty Belgrave House on Marine Terrace, Aberystwyth, at about 02:20 BST and spread to adjoining properties.
Nine adults and three children were rescued by firefighters while there are fears for a missing guest.
The fire is under control and this drone footage shows crews dampening down.
-
25 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-wales-mid-wales-44957041/aberystwyth-fire-blaze-ravages-hotel-as-guests-sleepRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window