Tributes have been paid to a British man killed in a suspected deliberate hit-and-run while on holiday in Cyprus.

Robert Birch, known as Charlie, 39, from Welshpool, Powys died after being hit by a car at 02:30 local time (00:30 BST) on Sunday in Paphos.

Welshpool councillor Phil Pritchard said he was well known in the town and his death was "devastating".