Welshpool man's death in Cyprus 'devastating'
Tributes have been paid to a British man killed in a suspected deliberate hit-and-run while on holiday in Cyprus.
Robert Birch, known as Charlie, 39, from Welshpool, Powys died after being hit by a car at 02:30 local time (00:30 BST) on Sunday in Paphos.
Welshpool councillor Phil Pritchard said he was well known in the town and his death was "devastating".
25 Jun 2018
