A remote village in the Brecon Beacons is undergoing a superhighway transformation to help local businesses into the 21st Century.

Crai in Powys was once a broadband not spot where locals and rural businesses had to make do with slow half a megabyte internet.

But Crai has been transformed into a hot spot as villagers have boosted the local connectivity to superfast 30 megabyte.

The community has raised funds for a private wireless network, partly funded by a £60,00 Welsh Government Access Broadband Cymru grant.

Keri Davies, who runs Crai Valley Eco Lodges, was struggling to take online bookings and payments because of slow broadband speeds.

"We've only ever had half a meg between five houses," he said.

"And half a meg shared between 75 people coming to stay here, you can imagine it's been a nightmare. But with 30 meg it's going to be transformational for our business."