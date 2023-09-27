As Wales celebrates becoming the first team to make the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals, Max Boyce has another reason to party - he turned 80 on Wednesday.

The comedian and singer, who is synonymous with Welsh rugby, has been making people laugh for more than 50 years.

While he never set foot on the pitch in the '70s, Glynneath-born Max defined the era as much Gareth Edwards or Phil Bennett.

Now, at the age of 80, he is showing no signs of slowing down.