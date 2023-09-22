Angela Dullaghan and Christine Terzo have suffered with chronic UTIs for most of their lives.

Both women spend up to £2,000 a year travelling to London from their homes in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, and Ruthin, Denbighshire, due to a lack of specialist treatment in Wales.

Chronic UTI experts said more recognition of the condition was needed, as "women are spending thousands" and being dismissed by doctors.

The Welsh government said health boards provide treatment locally where possible, "but sometimes more specialist treatment elsewhere is needed".

Video by Erin Sharrocks