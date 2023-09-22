A furious mum has hit out at an insurance firm for not flying her toddler son home after he fell ill in Portugal.

Theo Jones of Maesteg, Bridgend county, is in hospital after falling ill with a virus that attacked his brain.

Mum Sarah Jones said doctors advised the two-year-old was stable and could fly home by medical plane.

AXA Partners insurance, she said, told her it was best to wait for further improvement, but that if Theo's condition worsened they would consider an emergency repatriation.

Ms Jones said she responded: "You're going to wait until it's an emergency before you put him in the air and see what happens?

"I said, 'Make it make sense because that makes no sense.'"

Axa have been approached for comment.