Strictly Come Dancing Star Amy Dowden has shaved her hair as part of her cancer treatment.

The Welsh dancer shared an emotional video on Instagram showing her friends and family helping to cut her hair ahead of the shave.

The 33-year-old was diagnosed with cancer for the second time in July and has been sharing her experiences on social media.

"I wanted to share the truth and hopefully help others, and bring normality to a beautiful bald head," she said.