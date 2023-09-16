Wales fans following the team at the Rugby World Cup treated Nice to a rendition of the hymn Calon Lan ahead of the match against Portugal.

The singers performed for a crowd of onlookers in cafes and pubs near the Stade de Nice.

Calon Lan, which was written in the 1890s by Daniel James, means "pure heart" in Welsh.

Wales made it two wins from two, although faced spirited opposition from Portugal, who were making their first World Cup appearance since 2007.