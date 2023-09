Twenty-five years ago this month, Penscynor Wildlife Park closed its gates for the final time.

The site near Neath hit headlines in 1992 when three male chimpanzees escaped, and headed towards a village school.

Zoo education officer Howie Watkins, who later found fame as a presenter on BBC's The Really Wild Show, said: "It was an awful and traumatic experience for anyone who was close to it - it's something many of us have never got over."