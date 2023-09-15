St Mellons crash survivor Shane Loughlin has been jailed for a year and five months after admitting dangerous driving and driving while disqualified.

The 32-year-old filmed himself inhaling laughing gas while driving at speeds up to 90mph (145km/h) on the night of the fatal crash.

Loughlin, from Rumney, Cardiff, was a passenger in the same car when it crashed on 4 March killing Eve Smith, 21, Darcy Ross, 21, and Rafel Jeanne, 24.

Loughlin and Sophie Russon, 20, were critically injured and taken to hospital.