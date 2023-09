Visitors to the Gower peninsula in Swansea are being warned not to touch its ponies after a foal was spooked and fell to its death from a cliff.

The animals have grazed the cliffs for generations, but a local farmer says they are overwhelmed by people trying to touch them and take selfies.

Nicky Beynon said such behaviour places the ponies under enormous stress.

The National Trust has asked people to give the ponies space.