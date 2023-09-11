Wales fans in Bordeaux described hiding under their flags and being too scared to watch as their team's Rugby World Cup opener against Fiji reached a nerve-shredding climax.

The side clung on to win 32-26 and get their tournament off to a victorious start on Sunday.

But it was anything but plain sailing, with one supporter joking the action had given him a heart attack.

With both sides scoring four tries, another Wales fan said it was the game of the tournament so far.