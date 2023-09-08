A cat burglar has been caught on CCTV sneaking a stolen knife into her home in the middle of the night.

The knife is just latest crime for Gingee, a four-year-old Maine Coon from Buckley, Flintshire.

Over the last few months she's stolen items including a child's spade, swimming goggles, football training cone and even a kitchen sieve.

Owners Jay Phoenix, 43 and Mathew Westlake-Toms, 31, said they've been "absolutely amazed" and have had no luck tracking down the items' owners.