Warning: This article contains spoilers for Celebrity MasterChef 2023

Wynne Evans has become the first ever Welsh winner of Celebrity MasterChef after beating Emmerdale's Amy Walsh, Love Island's Luca Bish in the final.

The 51-year-old opera singer and radio DJ said he "thrilled" to be named champion and has struggled to keep the news secret.

"I've got the biggest mouth in show business so how I've managed to keep this to myself is a miracle in itself," he said.

"We went out and celebrated with the other finalists and I woke up in the morning in a blind panic because I thought I'd left the trophy in a taxi," he joked.