Here in Wales we have gone from rain to blazing heat in a matter of days.

But does the fine weather represent an actual heatwave?

A heatwave is when temperatures exceed or hit a certain threshold for at least three days - with different thresholds for different parts of the UK.

BBC meteorologist Sabrina Lee says it will not be long before we need to get our umbrellas back out - so the advice is to make the most of the sun.