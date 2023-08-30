The River Ogmore in south Wales has been used as a dumping ground for years, litter pickers believe.

Local volunteers pulled out 2,000 tyres from the water, with some thought to have been left there over 10 years ago.

David King, from Cardiff Rivers group, said: "This must be organised, people collecting tyres as a business and tipping them straight into the river over a long period of time."

Volunteer Jerry Cross said: "It's tragic seeing what's in this river today. I am shocked, we must start looking after our planet better than this."