Welsh singer Dafydd Iwan is celebrating his 80th birthday.

The singer-songwriter, from Bontnewydd, Gwynedd, wrote Yma o Hyd, which has seen a recent revival, 40 years ago.

"The song is essentially about survival - Wales is still here and the Welsh language is very much alive," the lifelong Welsh independence campaigner said.

"I've enjoyed my 80 years, I hope I've got a few to go yet."