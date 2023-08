Rodney was found on the side of the road on the island Ko Samui in Thailand just hours away from death, according to his rescuer.

Niall Harbison has made it his mission to save 10,000 street dogs a month and Rodney is just one who has gone viral on social media.

The puppy has now found his new home in Church Village, Rhondda Cynon Taf, with Carys Hawkey and Cameron Clarke who followed his journey on Instagram.