The mother of a teenage girl killed in a drug-drive crash says the loss has "completely broken" her.

Chloe Hayman, 17, died in July 2022 when she was the passenger in Keilan Roberts' car after a night out.

Roberts, 22, was jailed for three years and nine months but Chloe's mum Danielle O'Halloran says this is not long enough to deter people from driving while intoxicated.

"We've been given a life sentence of not having our daughter in our lives," she said.