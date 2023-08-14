Children were "crying and screaming" after a car crashed into a campsite, leaving two people in a serious condition in hospital, a witness has said.

Nine people were injured on Saturday night after a Ford Fiesta left the road next to the campsite in Newgale, Pembrokeshire.

"We just tried to help as much as possible with first aid," said Fern Wilson, who was nearby when the crash happened.

"There was a little girl that got hurt and there was a lot of young girls in the car... they were petty much in shock so they were crying and screaming."