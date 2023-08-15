Penyffordd Farm made national headlines as more than 300 apparently paranormal events were documented at the house by the Gower family.

Radio 1 presenter Sian Eleri now investigates why a seemingly ordinary farmhouse in north Wales was widely considered the UK's most haunted house in the late 1990s.

A new BBC documentary Paranormal: The Girl, The Ghost and The Gravestone reveals video footage, audio interviews, photos, and eye-witness accounts.

The four-part series starts on Tuesday, 15 August on BBC Three at 21:00 BST and the box set is available on BBC iPlayer.