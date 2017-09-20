This is the moment Nicholas Winton came face-to-face with some of the the 669 Jewish children he saved from the Nazis.

It was 1988 and for millions watching That's Life! on TV at home it was an unforgettable moment.

Now Sir Nicholas's story is to be brought to life on the big screen with Port Talbot's Sir Anthony Hopkins in the starring role.

One Life will tell how Sir Nicholas, a London stockbroker who died in Berkshire in 2015, helped get young Jewish refugees out of occupied Czechoslovakia in 1938.