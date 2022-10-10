With S4C introducing some English to its shows, shoppers have expressed mixed views on the subject.

The channel's Sara Peacock said she wanted to encourage learners to speak Welsh more and reflect how the language was spoken throughout the country.

Some people in Cardiff said they thought having some English broadcast on S4C would make learning Welsh easier.

But others thought there were already enough English-language channels.

"You don't need to bring it over to the Welsh channel," one woman said.