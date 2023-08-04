A 20-year-old man who was in a house when a gas explosion went off has said the first thing he heard after it was his girlfriend screaming.

Luke Cresswell and Hollie Lawrence, 19, were both severely burned in the blast in Dowlais, Merthyr Tydfil, on 1 February.

"We were just chilling in the kitchen... I looked at Luke and he just went up in flames and I started screaming," said Hollie.

Luke added: "I rushed us both out of the house... I just wouldn't leave the house without [Hollie], I couldn't leave her there."