Parkruns and pregnancies,who says you cannot do both?

That is what Zoe Jacobs asked when her doctor told her she would not want to exercise while pregnant.

"I gave myself a challenge to get to my 150th Parkrun before the baby was born," she said.

Zoe ended up beating this target and kept running until she was nine days overdue.

Now, she wants clearer guidelines on when pregnant women should exercise.