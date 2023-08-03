A man can be seen grabbing several smart speakers off a shop shelf, loading them into a bin bag and walking off in a brazen shoplifting attempt caught on CCTV.

John Lewis has given its staff bodycams and "de-escalation" training to defuse tensions when shoppers react angrily.

It comes as violence towards shop staff in Cardiff went up by 30%, according to the Welsh Retail Consortium, while shoplifting spiked by 68%.

The Home Office said it had invested a record amount into policing but retailers have demanded tougher laws.