This is Stack Rock Fort, on an island that has slowly been reclaimed by nature.

Just off Milford Haven in Pembrokeshire, it offers a rare glimpse inside a 19th Century structure disturbed only by gulls.

Its new owner has invited photographer Steve Liddiard to take a look inside.

"It takes your breath away. It doesn't seem real... it looks like a film set, something from Jumanji," he said.