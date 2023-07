Swimmers struggling at sea have been reminded to stay calm and float to survive.

With the advent of the holiday season the RNLI has reminded people they should fight their instincts, remain calm and not battle against the water.

Lifeguard Will demonstrated in Langland Bay, on the Gower peninsula, that people should lie on their back with their limbs spread like starfish.

If possible they should then wave their hands and shout for help.