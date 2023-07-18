A return to the world of football is unlikely for former Wales manager Ryan Giggs, a Telegraph football columnist has said.

Charges of assault and coercive control against Mr Giggs were dropped by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) on Tuesday.

Mr Giggs has always denied the charges.

Jim White said: "I think in football, to be honest, I think there is no future for him.

"I think that the reputational damage is such that it would be very hard for anybody to give him a job."