Ukrainian refugee children Nataliia and Sofiia have immersed themselves in the Welsh language after settling into life in Wales.

When the girls arrived, they barely spoke English, but since joining Ysgol Llanfairpwll on Anglesey, they move between Ukrainian, Welsh and English.

Sofiia, from Kryvyi Rih, said: "I like all new words - what I don't know in 2023 on one day, in three days I know it."

The Welsh word for supermarket, archfarchnad, is Nataliia's favourite word.