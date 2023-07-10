Nefyn coastal path has had several serious landslides in the past few years, leading some residents to worry the council may close it.

"It's part of the heritage of the local community, people have been using it for well over a century," says councillor Gruffydd Williams.

The council said it will not close the path but are looking at suitable solutions such as re-routing and making the cliff below secure.

Cyngor Gwynedd said: "Our priority... is to keep walkers and local communities safe... We appreciate that the Lon Pennallt in Nefyn is an important an popular resource.

"There is no intention to close it and we are looking at possible options to resolve the situation."