Dozens of protesters, both for and against the plans, have gathered outside a hotel set to house up to 241 asylum seekers.

On Friday, Carmarthenshire council failed in a High Court bid to stop Stradey Park Hotel, in Llanelli, being used to house asylum seekers.

Local resident Helen Thomas, who is against the plans, said a lot of people in the community are scared, partly by how the issue has divided locals.

A protester from Stand Up To Racism said it was important Llanelli remained a "welcoming town".