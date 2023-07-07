The grandson of a woman killed by her son while he was suffering from paranoid schizophrenia has said her death was "entirely preventable".

John Anderson Griffiths, 58, stabbed Margaret Joyce Griffiths, 87, to death at her Powys home on 27 August 2022.

Healthcare assessments had concluded he was suitable for treatment in the community.

Ms Griffiths’ grandson, Will Thompson, said: “It was entirely preventable. I truly hope the health boards take this case into account.

“There can’t be any more bloodshed.”

Powys Teaching Health Board and Powys County Council said the family’s voice “will be at the heart of our learning from these events”.