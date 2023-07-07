Climate change takes a heavier emotional toll on younger people, researchers have said.

A study from Cardiff University and the University of Bath collected data across the UK to examine generational differences in attitudes towards climate change.

It suggested millennials and Gen-Zs experience greater levels of fear, guilt and outrage about the impacts of climate change compared to older people.

But, they found there was no generational difference when it came to believing the causes and impacts of climate change.

The research said the different emotional responses to climate change may be one of the reasons why younger generations demonstrate higher levels of activism and engagement with the issue.