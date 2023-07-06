The funeral of Kyrees Sullivan and Harvey Evans has drawn huge crowds, with a funeral procession led by motorcyclists.

The teenagers, who died in Ely, Cardiff, after the bike they were riding was followed by a police van, will be buried in the same plot as they were best friends, their families said.

A light aircraft flew overhead with a banner trailing behind with the words "RIP Harvey and Kyrees young kings".

Ely's Church of the Resurrection has been completely filled by the service, with another 800 people outside.