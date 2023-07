A long-abandoned slate mine in Gwynedd has been transformed into an underground hotel.

The Deep Sleep Hotel, located 1,375ft (419m) below ground at the Cwmorthin mine, claims to be the world's deepest accommodation.

But while there is a hint of luxury inside the four log cabins, getting there is not for the faint hearted.

Expect a two-hour hike and scramble, including zip lines and flooded slate chambers to navigate.