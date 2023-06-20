Excitement is building among Harry Styles fans as they queue for the singer's first Cardiff concert.

People have travelled from the Midlands, Hereford, Middlesbrough, Glasgow and Manchester, with many setting off in the early hours of the morning of the concert.

They are sure the show at the Principality Stadium will be worth it though, with one fan saying he's most excited for the "energy and atmosphere" while another hopes she will make eye contact with Styles himself.