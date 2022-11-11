A group of hockey players have finally been given their Wales caps after a wait of up to 62 years for some.

The women played for their national team in the 1960s and 1970s, but rules meant they were not eligible to get a cap and instead had to make do with a badge from the blazers they wore.

Lynne Thomas, 83, from Llanelli, Carmarthenshire, said: "I have waited 62 years for my cap - it was an honour, but it would have been nice to have my parents here."

Hockey Wales chief executive officer Paul Whapham said: "Hockey Wales feel extremely passionate that we recognise the achievements of all male and female internationals."